Graham Wildin given injunction in Cinderford neighbour dispute
A judge has served an interim injunction on a millionaire, forbidding him from causing nuisance and annoyance to his neighbours.
Graham Wildin appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court earlier as part of Gloucestershire Police's application for an injunction order.
Neighbours in Cinderford have accused the 70-year-old of harassment, having CCTV covering the street and inconsiderate parking of his vehicles.
Mr Wildin denies all the allegations.
Deputy Judge Coughlin put the interim injunction in place ahead of a full two-day hearing which is expected to be held later in the year.
It states Mr Wildin must not engage in conduct which causes nuisance and annoyance to neighbours, must have no more than two of his vehicles parked on the street and must have no CCTV vans.
The judge said there was power of arrest if he failed to comply and Wildin said he would appeal the interim injunction.
"There's clear evidence of a pattern of behaviour, and I'll grant that interim judgement today," the judge said.
Mr Wildin told the court: "I don't swear, I never shout. It's all wrong. Apart from one occasion I've never blocked drives parking cars."
He showed the judge an aerial photo, adding "more than half the cars on the street aren't mine".
It was alleged a Forest of Dean District Council bin collection truck had not been able to collect rubbish because it could not get down the street.
Mr Wildin disputed this and said he had evidence from his own CCTV and his neighbours were at fault.
"The reason I had to have CCTV in the road was to check on my cars. The neighbours covered it, so I put taller units in.
"I get on with the neighbours, it's only a band of six of them who've come together against me," he added.
The application for an injunction over alleged anti-social behaviour has been made together by police and the district council.
Mr Wildin received a jail sentence in 2022 for refusing to demolish a large leisure complex built in his garden without planning permission.
The complex, which was dubbed "Britain's biggest man cave" and built in 2014, includes a cinema, casino and bowling alley.
