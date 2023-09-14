Circus Starr returns for annual show in Cheltenham
A circus show adapted for children with disabilities and learning needs has put on its latest show.
The Circus Starr troupe features an array of jugglers, acrobats and artists from around the globe.
Tickets for each show are distributed to schools and groups in advance and tailored specially for every audience they meet.
The non-profit organisation relies on the support received from local community-driven businesses.
Fundraising director Michelle Crossley said she was grateful the shows could still be held after a difficult few years.
"We know that Circus Starr is the highlight of the year for so many families, so we are extremely excited to be able to continue our valuable work.
"We would like to thank all of the local businesses who have helped us cover the cost of these shows, meaning that we can share some happiness with those who need it most," she said.
Two shows were held at Gloucester Guildhall on Wednesday.
