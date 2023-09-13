Controversial Gloucestershire housing plans given go-ahead
- Published
Controversial housing plans which have "split a village" have been given the go-ahead for the second time.
Aster Group plan to develop grassland next to Church Road in Longhope, Gloucestershire.
They say the development will provide affordable housing and prioritise people with ties to the village.
But the scheme was opposed by dozens of residents and concerns were raised about flooding, impact on wildlife and concerns about access.
The proposals for 12 homes were initially approved by Forest of Dean District Council planners in July.
However, they were brought back to the development management committee, after complaints were lodged that concerns over access and the steepness of the site had not been properly considered.
At the development management committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to approve the proposal by six votes in favour to four against.
Labour councillor for Cinderford West Jacob Sanders proposed following the recommendation to grant delegated permission for the scheme.
He told the meeting: "If you don't have a lot of savings, it's very difficult to get housing which has the security that allows you to put down roots in a community, register your children in school, make local contacts and know you will still be able to travel to the same workplace in a year's time.
"That's what we lack. There are far too few applications for new housing coming through that meet that criteria, this one does."
Vice-chairman of the committee Gill Moseley said she too would support the plans but conceded there were difficulties with it.
Ms Moseley said: "I'm sorry it seems to have caused a division in the community which is very regrettable. Clearly, there is a need for affordable housing. I don't disbelieve that at all."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk