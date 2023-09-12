Gloucester Council in talks over future of pandemic pub
Talks are under way about the future of a city centre pub, which was forced to close during the pandemic.
The Chambers Pub in Gloucester's Kings Square has remained boarded up for the past three years.
Greene King, who owns the lease of the building, closed it during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
City councillors are keen to see the building brought back into life as they say it is tarnishing the look of the revamped square.
Council officers are now in talks with Greene King and others about finding a new lease of life for the building.
"The last thing we want to see is those boards at the end of Kings Square. It's really disappointing," said council leader Richard Cook.
"Officers will work as hard as they possibly can to get somebody into that facility."
Greene King have the lease until next summer.
A Greene King spokesperson said: "We remain in the process of reviewing the pub to make a decision on its future."
