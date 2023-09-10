Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after Gloucester car park incident
A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious incident in a city centre car park.
Gloucestershire Constabulary were called to Longsmith Street car park in Gloucester shortly before 03:00 BST on Sunday.
It was reported a man in his 50s had been hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics.
Police said the man was still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The woman who was arrested remains in police custody.
The car park is likely to remain closed throughout the day while the police investigation continues.
