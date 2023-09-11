Celebrities perform at fundraiser to build new Stroud Rush skatepark
- Published
A former Radio 1 DJ and and several big name musicians took to the stage in aid of a fundraising campaign to restore a popular skating venue.
Before the closure of the Rush Skatepark in Gloucestershire, it was used by Olympic athletes.
It shut in 2021 to make way for the Brimscombe Port redevelopment plans.
The event at Stroud Sub Rooms featured a DJ set from the former Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman, who is a keen supporter of the site.
They also had support from Smith and Burrows - a duo of Tom Smith from The Editors and Andy Burrows from Razorlight - followed by headline act Katy J Pearson.
Since the skatepark's closure, the community has been rallying together to find a new venue.
Land has been acquired on the A38, between junctions 12 and 13 on the M5 in Putloe.
Rush hope to raise £100,000 to be able to take planning permission forward to Stroud District Council, with the aim of building an indoor skatepark in 2025.
Debbie Bird, chair trustee of Rush Sports Community Trust CIO, said Friday night's event was a "huge success", with about 400 people in attendance.
Bowman and her family moved to Gloucestershire in 2019. Prior to that, they spent a lot of time visiting family, and became involved with the Rush community."It was a place that my two boys immediately connected with," said Bowman.
"Whenever we came down, the first thing they wanted to do was to go to Rush."
Bowman has helped launch a podcast on Spotify called Friends of Rush to keep the community involved and up to date with the project.
She believes the new skatepark could have even more potential than the last.
"Skateboarding is an Olympic sport and scooting is heading that way as well," said Bowman.
"We want this park to be an important thing for the community, but we also want it to be on a world stage of where championships can take place."
Friends of Rush Skate Park will hold a follow up event on Wednesday, where Si Coburn will skate 110miles (177km) from London to Stroud to raise money for the new skatepark.