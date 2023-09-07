Temporarily paralysed woman rows 7,500m for charity
A dance teacher paralysed by a rare condition has now rowed more than 7,000 metres for charity to "pay it forward" for other patients.
Karen Perrins, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, collapsed at home when her legs developed sudden paralysis.
She was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a rare condition caused by a swelling of the spinal cord.
But after being given free rehabilitation sessions, Ms Perrins is now recovering.
"Someone would have fundraised for my sessions, so it's important I think to give something back," she said.
'A frightening time'
When she first went into hospital after developing the paralysis in January she said it was a "frightening" time.
"I was completely bedbound for a while. I couldn't move. They [the doctors] kept coming around and saying 'can you wriggle your toes?' and I can remember in the middle of the night I'd wake up trying to move and I just couldn't move my feet.
"You'd be looking at your feet and nothing happened."
Gradually Karen regained some movement in her feet and worked with physiotherapists to get mobile again. But she said there were still moments when she struggled.
"There were very dark days. I can remember them [the doctors] telling me the diagnosis, and in my naivety I said 'but I'm going skiing in 10 days' and they just said no, no you won't.
"I think the first question I asked was, 'am I going to die?' because I'd never heard of Transverse Myelitis."
Over the past few months Ms Perrins has been going to Neurokinex Bristol, a not-for-profit organisation which helps people with spinal cord injuries.
They have developed The Stepping Up Scheme which offers six free rehab sessions to adults and children. The scheme costs the charity £420 per person.
After benefitting herself, Ms Perrins decided to fundraise to help keep the scheme going.
"This is to enable other people who might have the same problem to also receive those six sessions," she said.
"They are purely [paid for] by fundraising, those sessions - so it's important to support others and the amazing work that is done at Neurokinex."
She has now rowed 7,500 metres on an indoor machine in an attempt to raise as much money as she can.
Ms Perrins is hopeful she can ski again in the future.
"I really hope I can achieve it, it's my ultimate goal. I'm often talking to them in the sessions about the mountains, the ski runs I've done, and that is my ultimate."
