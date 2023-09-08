Tour of Britain's Gloucestershire leg will 'bring residents together'
The Tour of Britain's visit to Gloucestershire will help "bring residents together" says a council leader.
The race has been touring the country since beginning in Manchester.
It passed through Gloucestershire in 2016, and the penultimate day finished in Cheltenham in 2017.
Councillor Claire Young, leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said it would be " a great way to bring communities together to spectate".
"The excitement of the race has the potential to inspire more people to get out on their bikes in the local area and enjoy the benefits of cycling and travelling sustainably," she said.
The women's race visited the county in 2022 on a 67-mile route.
Saturday's men's race will start in Tewkesbury, pass through Cirencester before heading to Tetbury, Yate, Wotton-under-Edge and will finish in Gloucester.
'Showcase' county
The full route is available on the Tour of Britain website.
Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: "I delighted that we that we are able to host stage seven of the 2023 Tour of Britain, following on from the success of the Women's Tour coming to the county in 2022.
"Events like the Tour of Britain are key to helping our economy thrive and showcase, to a significant international audience, all that Gloucestershire has to offer."
Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: "None of this would be happening without the support from Gloucestershire County Council and South Gloucestershire Council, both of whom have shown an unwavering commitment to hosting the event."
