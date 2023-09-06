Man accused of racial abuse of Forest Green Rovers player
A man has been accused of the racial abuse of a football player.
Ryan Ferguson, 23, from Liverpool, has been charged with racially aggravated public order and failing to comply with a football banning order.
The charges relate to an incident which took place during a Forest Green Rovers match in Nailsworth on 18 April.
Mr Ferguson is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
