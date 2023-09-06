Driver Chloe Thynne fled crash that caused 'horrendous' injuries
- Published
A woman has been jailed after fleeing the scene of a crash that caused "horrendous" injuries to three people.
Chloe Thynne crossed over the central reservation on the A429 after leaving a pub near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, on 15 October 2021.
She collided with a Nissan Micra, causing serious injuries to three men inside, including the driver.
Thynne was jailed for four years and four months, and disqualified from driving for six years.
The 38-year-old, of Kemble, Gloucestershire, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday.
On the day of the crash, Thynne left a pub in Corston, near Malmesbury, at about 21:00 BST and had been driving along the A429 northbound before hitting the Nissan Micra which had been travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Micra suffered life-threatening injuries and required extensive treatment in hospital, while his two passengers, both young men, also suffered serious injuries.
Thynne left the scene and returned home, leaving the three injured men at the roadside.
She was arrested at her home and initially denied being the driver.
She eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving without insurance.
'No remorse'
Sgt Rich Hatch, of Wiltshire Police, said Thynne "did not think" and that it had been an "arduous" two years for the three young men and their families.
He said: "The defendant made a choice to drive her car in such a manner that she did not think of the possible consequences and with no regard to other road users.
"When things did go horribly wrong, she fled the scene and showed little to no remorse towards the three men in the other car."
He added that her sentence will serve as a "warning" to drivers that split-second actions can cause "horrendous injuries".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk