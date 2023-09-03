Four men arrested after teenager suffers head injury in Gloucester
A teenager has been injured and four men arrested after a fight in Gloucester.
Police were called to Sybil Road, in Tredworth, at about 00:20 BST following a report of an argument in the street.
During the fight, a 16-year-old boy was assaulted sustaining head injuries, police said.
He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment where he remains.
Three men, aged 17, 19 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and affray in connection with the incident.
A second 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.
They all remain in police custody.
Police are appealing for witnesses or those with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.
