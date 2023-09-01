Taxi driver punched in face and verbally abused in Highnam
A taxi driver has been punched in the face and verbally abused by a passenger.
Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
The driver picked up a passenger at around 3.40am on 13 August. He was then attacked as he drove along Newent Road in Highnam. The passenger then got out of the taxi and ran away.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police.
