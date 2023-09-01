Taxi driver punched in face and verbally abused in Highnam

CCTV image of a man's faceGloucestershire Police
Gloucestershire Police want to speak to this man

A taxi driver has been punched in the face and verbally abused by a passenger.

Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

The driver picked up a passenger at around 3.40am on 13 August. He was then attacked as he drove along Newent Road in Highnam. The passenger then got out of the taxi and ran away.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Send your story ideas to bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.