Gloucestershire heroes receive Make a Difference awards
- Published
A fundraising motorcyclist, a 10-year-old mountain climber and a restaurant with a difference have been honoured at a community awards in Gloucestershire.
Seven winners across categories such as carer, great neighbour and community group were also announced at the second annual Make a Difference Awards.
A red carpet welcomed all 28 finalists to Gloucester Cathedral for the event.
Jack, 10, who scooped The Green Award, is midway through a challenge to climb 100 mountains in 50 days.
When asked how he felt about winning, he said "good" and quoted his favourite activity was "jumping down the sides of mountains".
His mum, Caroline, added: "I'm exceptionally proud of him. He's raised more than £4,000 for environmental charities.".
His award was announced by British climber Kenton Cool, who has reached Mount Everest's summit 17 times and revealed the result in a video filmed at Everest base camp.
"Your love and concern for the environment is amazing," he said. "Keep up the good work - the planet and Gloucestershire needs people like you. You are an inspiration."
Motorcyclist Steph Shaw, from the Forest of Dean, won The Fundraising Award. She has been organising Bikers' Nite meets for more than two decades which have raised more than £130,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
She said: "I'm absolutely amazed. I never win anything but this is brilliant.
"I've worked really hard for 21 years and it just keeps going and going. I couldn't do it on my own - we are a team."
And Stroud social enterprise The Long Table picked up The Together Award, which honours those who break down barriers and bring people from different walks of life together for a common cause.
On collecting the award, Carina Price said: "It's incredibly humbling. This is a thank you to our incredible team back at The Long Table. The whole team. From the pot wash to the GM, everyone's amazing."
The seven winners were:
- The Volunteer Award: Bob Allen - described in his nomination as "one of the most active residents in Matson", who supports dozens of groups, initiatives and causes which foster positive growth where he lives
- The Community Group Award: Home-Start Cotswolds - a charity which provides support, friendship and help for families with young children across the Cotswold District Council area
- The Fundraiser Award: Steph Shaw - who has been arranging regular motorbike meets since 2002, helping raise more than £130,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity
- The Carer Award: Debbie Ryding - who cares for two of her own children and advocates for many others locally and even globally
- The Great Neighbour Award: Audrey Webber - founder of the Highnam Good Neighbour Scheme and fortnightly pop-up Good Neighbour Café
- The Green Award: Jack Adams - a 10-year-old environment enthusiast and mountain climber
- The Together Award: The Long Table - a social enterprise and restaurant with a difference in Stroud
Tim Boswell, editor of BBC Radio Gloucestershire, said: "Once again, it has been such a privilege to shine a light on many of the individuals and groups which make Gloucestershire such a special place to live.
"From the hundreds of nominations received to the awards being handed out, we have loved hearing and sharing many amazing stories from many unsung heroes. We can't wait to do it again next year."
For the second year running, more than 10,000 local radio listeners from communities across England nominated an individual or organisation from their local area for an award.
This year's winners in Gloucestershire were presented with their accolades at the special Make a Difference awards ceremony at Gloucester Cathedral hosted by BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Nicky Price on Saturday 9th September.
In total there are 38 ceremonies taking place across the country, finishing in just under a month's time.
The aim of the awards is to shine a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go that extra mile for others in their own community.
From the thousands of nominations, a shortlist was drawn up and a winner chosen by a special panel of judges from their local region.
At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Make a Difference became a virtual noticeboard for local communities across England, putting those in need of help in touch with those able to offer it.
Post-pandemic, the awards are still as important as ever as the local heroes help those impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and other issues that deeply affect our communities.
Chris Burns, the BBC's controller of local audio commissioning, said: "The Make a Difference Awards are always an amazing experience and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.
"A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate someone and a huge congratulations to our winners."
