Dr Samuel Johnson letters found in Gloucestershire cupboard
- Published
A letter penned by the 18th century literary giant Dr Samuel Johnson has been found "tucked away" in a cupboard.
It was found on a routine valuation at the Gloucestershire country house by Chorley's auction specialists.
Dr Johnson (1709-1784) is best known for compiling his famous dictionary - the 'Dictionary of the English Language.'
The letter is to expected to fetch between £8,000-£12,000 at auction next month.
Also found in the same house was a letter from the famous 18th century actress Sarah Siddons in which she complained about the 'dreadful fatigue of playing every night.'
A Chorley House Auctions spokesperson said the current owner of the house was "unaware" of the letter's historical importance.
"The letter was tucked away with others in a cupboard," they said.
Born in Lichfield, Staffordshire, Samuel Johnson, usually known as Dr Johnson, was a revered essayist, literary critic, editor, poet, playwright, biographer and lexicographer.
'Complete mystery'
The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography refers to him as 'arguably the most distinguished man of letters in English history'.
"He penned the missing letter to a Sophia Thrale, the daughter of Hester Lynch Thrale, a British author and patron of the arts, whom Johnson corresponded with so regularly and in so much detail, that her letters later became historically important published resources into 18th century society and the great mind of Dr Johnson."
The letter had been officially logged as 'present location unknown' for many years.
"It is a complete mystery as to how the letters came into possession of the family, but they were found with another volume on the Laws of London, signed by Robert Hoare, so one can assume there is a link between the current family and the Hoare banking family.The "exceptional historical correspondence" will be auctioned on 19 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk