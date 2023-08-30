A46 in Gloucestershire closed after serious multi-vehicle crash
- Published
An A-road in Gloucestershire has been shut following a serious multi-vehicle crash.
The A46 has been closed in both directions near Tewkesbury, between junction nine of the M5 and the A435 for Teddington.
National Highways said emergency services, including Gloucestershire Police, were at the scene.
Shortly after 17:00 BST, a spokesperson said the road was likely to be closed throughout the evening.
