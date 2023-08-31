Cirencester shop says more parents are buying second-hand uniforms to save money
- Published
More parents are buying second-hand school uniforms as they struggle with cost of living pressures, according to a community shop.
The Second Chance shop in Cirencester told BBC Radio Gloucestershire it had experienced a rise in demand over the past year and ahead of the new term.
Parent Kelly Keen said buying second-hand has helped her to save money.
"It's amazingly affordable, especially as we're going through the crisis that we are," she said.
Ms Keen added: "I came in today to get some school uniforms.
"We've got a seven-year-old, a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old and everything in here is immaculate.
"They're less than half-price and really good quality so I get an array of clothes for everyone."
Fellow parent, Lucy Painter, also buys second-hand uniforms for her son and daughter.
"It just helps. Obviously the financial side is very hard at the moment and it's very cheap in here," she said.
"They're good for school uniforms. I bought for last term and will be for this term too.
"My daughter, she's nine, so I can pick up a few things for her and my son the same, as he's growing so much," she added.
'More affordable'
Susan Dowling has run the Second Chance shop for almost a decade. She said she wants to help struggling families.
"Prior to opening, I was a family support worker. I left that job but decided that I would still like to do something that was making a difference to people," she said.
"With the cost of living crisis, it's become so important to have shops like this because uniforms keep going up and up in price," added Ms Dowling.
With so many parents on a tight budget, buying a second-hand uniform is seen as a more affordable option, she said.
"We provide for most of the local schools. Everything in the shop is donated.
"So we've got a whole row of primary school uniform. We do trousers, shorts, PE kits and summer dresses," said Ms Dowling.
Among the items on the clothes rails are blazers. Ms Dowling said when bought new, they can cost from £40 but in the community shop, donated blazers can be purchased from £5.
"A pack of two new shirts now will cost £41, which is quite a lot of money," she said.
"I think in general, not just for uniform, more people are accessing the shop for clothes, particularly children's.
"It's the cost of living," added Ms Dowling.
