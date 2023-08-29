Barefoot water-skiing teenager wins gold medal
- Published
A teenager has won three gold medals and one silver medal at the European Barefoot Water-skiing Championships in Austria.
Henry Sullivan, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, impressed judges with a routine of tricks and jumps at speeds of up to 40mph.
"In terms of hurting, if it's flat water then you don't feel a thing at all," the 16-year-old said.
He took up the sport aged 12 and now competes alongside his brother Ben.
"Henry has been superb, to go away and get what he did was wonderful," said his coach Paul Turner.
"I'm sure he can go on to be the European champion, if not the world champion," he added.
Henry's mother Nicolle Sullivan said she was nervous watching him compete.
"People can get injured because you really give your all, and it is a high-speed sport.
"The boys say there is no ski to hurt you, and they know how to fall safely.
"It looks worse than it actually is," she said.
Henry said he places a lot of pressure on himself when competing.
"In the juniors I fell on two of my jumps which put a lot of pressure on the last jump, and I still got the gold medal," he said.
"It can all change on the run, if you lose focus for a split second you'll catch your toe, fall over and then you've lost it.
"It really is exhilarating and just a joy to ski, and if I keep training hard then hopefully in a few years time I'll be performing at the top," he added.
