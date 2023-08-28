Angry Gloucester residents say roadworks holding them 'hostage'
Gloucester residents say overnight road closures are "making them hostages in their own homes".
More than a mile stretch of road will remain closed while road works continue on the A430 Secunda Way in Hempsted.
The work began on 21 August and is due to finish on 12 September.
Closures are in place from 19:00 to 07:00 BST and Gloucestershire County Council has apologised but said the work was taking place over night to minimise disruption.
One resident, David Bucknell, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are now faced with over three weeks of Secunda Way being closed each night, with little or no provision for 4,000 residents who will be made hostages in their own homes."
Despite a formal complaint to the council he claims the authority has just "white-washed it".
"Nobody is accountable for this debacle. It was the same at Longford," he added.
A council spokesman said: "We apologise for the inevitable disruption to residents, but hope that the improvements will be worthwhile to create a smooth journey for all road users.
"A diversion route is in place throughout the works and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times."
