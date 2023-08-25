Replica Spitfire pilot Trevor Bailey was "brilliant brother"
A pilot who died when the replica Spitfire he was flying crashed into a field, has been described as a "brilliant brother".
Trevor Bailey, 68, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, died in the crash near the A44 in Enstone, Oxfordshire, shortly after 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His brother Clive Bailey told the BBC: "I don't think you could have a better brother. We had fun with each other."
Mr Bailey, who owns Bristol-based Bailey Balloons, said he and his brothers Trevor, who was part of the Great War Display Team, and Stephen, were brought up by two "fantastic" parents and had a love for everything aviation.
"We had a wonderful, loving family," he added.
Mr Bailey said: "Our dad was a flight test engineer and ended up as a sales engineering director for Concorde, so we've been brought up through aviation all our lives."
He said he remembered building model planes with his brothers and followed in Trevor's footpath after he decided to learn to fly.
"Trev learned to glide at Weston-super-Mare and I followed suit. Steve, our younger brother, learned to fly there as well.
"That's where the passion came. Trev went on to powered and I went on to hot air balloons," added Mr Bailey.
In a statement, Trevor's four children said their "lives will never be the same" and their hearts were broken following their father's death.
They said: "We had the most amazing childhood with you dad, full of adventures.
"You always made us feel loved and safe, the warmth of your hugs and a smile that lights up any room.
"Your legacy will live in our hearts and your incredible grandchildren who we know you were so proud of and we have always been so proud of you. Our hero," they added.
An investigation by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was launched following the crash.
Thames Valley Police said they were looking into the circumstances of the crash and urged anyone with information, footage or photographs that could help either the force or AAIB investigators to come forward.
