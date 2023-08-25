Forest of Dean: E-fit issued after man told girls 'he wanted a kiss'

E-fit imageGloucestershire Police
Police want to identify this man following the incident in Blakeney

Officers investigating an incident in which a man approached two girls and told them he would "like to kiss them" have released an e-fit image.

The 11-year-olds were walking on New Road in Blakeney in the Forest of Dean when the man started to talk to them at about 11:50 BST on 31 May.

Following an initial appeal in June, police have released the image of a man they would like to speak to.

He is described as being white and aged between 40 and 50.

He was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans.

Anybody who has information or recognises the man in the e-fit is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.

Google Maps
The man approached the girls on New Road in Blakeney

