Forest of Dean: E-fit issued after man told girls 'he wanted a kiss'
Officers investigating an incident in which a man approached two girls and told them he would "like to kiss them" have released an e-fit image.
The 11-year-olds were walking on New Road in Blakeney in the Forest of Dean when the man started to talk to them at about 11:50 BST on 31 May.
Following an initial appeal in June, police have released the image of a man they would like to speak to.
He is described as being white and aged between 40 and 50.
He was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans.
Anybody who has information or recognises the man in the e-fit is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
