Gloucestershire partnership to find natural flooding solutions
A new partnership is hoping to find nature-based solutions to tackle flooding and boost biodiversity.
Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust are partnering with More Than Insurance to invest in flood management solutions in Gloucester and Cheltenham.
Nearly 20,000 properties are at high or medium risk of flooding in the county, according to the Environment Agency.
"We want to improve the resilience of local communities," a Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust spokesperson said.
"The work will be good for people and good for wildlife, reducing flood risk and boosting biodiversity."
Gloucester has the highest number of properties at risk of flooding in the county, followed by the Cotswolds, according to data from the Environment Agency.
The programme, called Gloucester and Cheltenham Waterscapes, is the first of its kind and will address flooding triggers at source.
It will showcase methods such as rain gardens, green verges and driveway de-paving.
The project will also explore the building of attenuation ponds to capture rain water to reduce peak flows.
Organisers will be visiting local schools and communities, providing advice on natural solutions to flood risk and habitat creation to thousands of local residents and businesses.
