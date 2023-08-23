Man charged over £2m Gloucester cannabis factory
- Published
A man has been charged after a cannabis factory with plants estimated to be worth £2m, was discovered.
More than 2,300 plants were found across two floors of a previously disused building in Eastgate Street, Gloucester, on Monday.
Ylber Dajci, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with the production of a Class B controlled drug.
He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Gloucestershire Police discovered the plants, which were being grown in 16 rooms, after receiving reports from members of the public.
