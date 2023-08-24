Fire service racism: Gloucestershire fire chief apologises
- Published
A fire chief has apologised to the families of two firefighters over the racism they say they have experienced.
John James and Avanos Biney, who worked for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, have both since passed away.
Mr James' family said he was victimised after reporting colleagues, while Mr Biney faced what his family described as "terrible racism".
Chief Fire Officer, Mark Preece, apologised during a meeting with the two families.
Mr James' wife, Sarah, said: "Having lunch people wouldn't sit with him.
"If he opened the door for some people they would ignore him, just shut the door. They pretty much ostracised him."
Mrs James said her husband believed he was treated that way due to the colour of his skin.
"I think they just thought he should be quiet and just keep doing what he's doing," she said.
"There were others things going on where people had got away with it, but he was obviously being victimised so it was tough. He did struggle."
In 2014 an employment tribunal dismissed a claim that Mr James had faced racial discrimination but it found that he had been victimised.
Mrs James said the whole ordeal took its toll on his health.
He died in 2019 from a brain tumour which his family believe was caused by the pressure he had faced.
"The stress that John was under and through the tribunal and after was just ridiculous," Mrs James said.
"For one person it was just too much."
After the tribunal Mrs James said there was no apology or contact from senior officers at the fire service, until Mr Preece met with the family in July this year.
"We asked if we could meet the new fire chief and we did, we met, and sat down and spoke about John and issues that were in the fire brigade and in Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue particularly.
"He apologised for the way John had been treated, which was great but it wasn't really his apology to give because he wasn't in charge at the time."
Mrs James said those responsible for the treatment of her husband have not apologised and "take no blame".
"Some of the people who victimised my husband were demoted after the tribunal and have been re-promoted. What does that tell you?"
'Terrible racism'
The family of firefighter Mr Biney, who passed away in 2017, also met with - and had an apology - from Mr Preece.
Mr Biney faced what they described as "terrible racism" during his time with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, 20 years ago, and which, they say, affected him his whole life.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service is currently in enhanced measures from His Majesty's Inspectorate and is working to change the culture within the service.
The inspector has acknowledged that things are starting to change and the service has launched a new "Workplace Charter".
On Wednesday, Mr Preece announced there would be an independent review into historical allegations within the service.
In a statement, he said: "There is no doubt that there have been some significant problems in the past and that unacceptable behaviour and lack of action made life unbearable for those concerned.
"We are sorry that more wasn't done by those leading the service at the time to safeguard colleagues and address the underlying issues.
"We will be asking an independent body to carry out a review to look back at events."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk