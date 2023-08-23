Cheltenham farrier loses appeal after hitting horse with hammer
A former head farrier at Cheltenham Racecourse has lost an appeal against a 10-year disqualification from keeping and working with animals.
Scott Manson received the ban for hitting a horse with a hammer nine times while shoeing it in April 2022.
The 34-year-old of Whitecross Cottages, Bridstow, Ross on Wye, appealed against the ban covering all animals because he has dogs and chickens at his home.
However, the ban was upheld in a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court.
In March, Manson pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to one charge of animal cruelty and was given a 12-week suspended prison term.
He was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay a total of £528 costs and surcharges.
At the appeal hearing earlier this month, prosecutor Kevin Withey explained that Manson accepted he should be banned from keeping horses but wanted to appeal the ban to allow him to look after other animals.
His attack on the horse, called Buddy, was described as "unprovoked and prolonged" by the prosecution.
Mr Withey said that on 1 April 2022 Manson lost his temper and used his hammer to strike the horse in an attack recorded on CCTV.
The prosecutor said it was not the first time Manson had lost his temper with an animal as a family pet dog had once been thrown out of a car, sustaining a fractured pelvis and having to be put down.
Mr Withey said: "The RSPCA believes Manson presents an ongoing risk to other animals."
The court was also told that Manson had been convicted of harassing his former partner in 2019 and was sentenced to 24-week prison term, suspended for 24 months.
Very painful
Horse expert, Dr Suzanne Green, said the attack would have been very painful for the horse, which has made a full recovery.
Cynthia MacFarlane, defending, said Manson was "completely remorseful" and that that up to the point of the incident had been the ultimate professional.
"At this period in time he was stressed and was flying to Scotland to visit his dying mother twice a week.
"He received counselling for his offending, but since he has not been able to work he is unable to continue with this therapy," she added.
Judge Ian Lawrie rejected the appeal to make the ban equestrian only and told Manson to address his temper.
"The CCTV shows you repeatedly hitting that horse in a barbaric manner. Whatever the pressures were in your life at the time, there were plenty of alternative options you could have considered.
"We are of the view we cannot take the risk of any animal suffering from harm and reject this appeal."
Manson was ordered to pay £300 court costs.
