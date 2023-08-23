Gloucester man sentenced after knife attack on love rival
- Published
A man armed with two knives went to the home of his ex-girlfriend's partner and threatened to "make Sushi out of him".
Rhys Smith, of Matson Lane, Gloucester, lunged at Conner Twomey with the knives after he came out of the house armed with a baseball bat on 22 June.
Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to being in possession of two kitchen knives.
Told by the judge he could have been facing far more serious charges, Smith was sentenced to 16 months detention in a young offenders' institution.
Prosecutor, Catherine Flint, told Gloucester Crown Court that both Smith and Mr Twomey had been partners of the same woman.
She said Mr Twomey had been "goading" Smith over this fact, and Smith reacted by arming himself with the knives.
'Cut him up'
The court heard Smith contacted the woman and told her he was at Mr Twomey's house and "was going to cut him up into pieces and make sushi out of him".
He waited outside the house in Reservoir Road, Gloucester, ready to stab Mr Twomey who eventually came out of the property with a baseball bat.
But Ms Flint said it was Smith who "came off worst from the encounter".
Mr Twomey evaded the knives and knocked Smith down with the bat before retreating back into his home.
Smith was arrested shortly afterwards. He made no comment when interviewed by the police.
Catherine Spedding, defending, said Smith had been released from prison two days before the incident and had been given a flat in Bristol.
She said: "Smith travelled to his mother's place in Gloucester but he began consuming a quantity of alcohol later that day and it impaired his thinking."
The court heard Smith has seven convictions for robbery, drugs and attacking police officers on four occasions.
Judge Rupert Lowe told Smith: "You were under charged for your latest offences of possessing knives. You could have been facing far more serious charges.
"However I am unable to pass any sentence other than another period in a young offenders' institution because going out armed with knives to attack somebody is not even remotely acceptable."
Smith was also subjected to the terms of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knives.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk