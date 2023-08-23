Fire service racism: Independent review launched in Gloucestershire
- Published
An independent review into historical claims of bullying and racism at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has been announced.
Retired firefighter, Nathan Lewis, who had called for a review, described the culture within GFRS 20 years ago as "toxic and institutionally racist".
GFRS was placed into special measures over its performance in July 2022.
Chief Fire Officer, Mark Preece, said an independent body would "carry out a review to look back at events".
He added: "There is no doubt that there have been some significant problems in the past and that unacceptable behaviour and lack of action made life unbearable for those concerned.
"We are sorry that more wasn't done by those leading the service at the time to safeguard colleagues and address the underlying issues."
GFRS is currently under an enhanced monitoring programme after being put into special measures when inspectors found the service was lacking progress on values, culture and diversity.
Told to 'let it go'
Mr Lewis joined GFRS in 2001 and said he was sexually harassed by a colleague three years later.
When he complained, he said he was told to "let it go" and threatened with the loss of his job and pension.
It was, he believes, just one example of racial discrimination he and others faced.
Mr Lewis said: "I got told it will not be in your interest to pursue this.
"Maybe people don't believe that but I have to ask what does that mean? Wait a minute, I'm the victim here, what do you mean?
"There was no explanation apart from shut your mouth and do your job.
"Mentally it tore me apart, even now, it really ripped me to shreds.
"If this can happen in a place that is supposed to be an organisation in our community that's multi-diverse, culture-wise... it absolutely destroyed me to be honest."
At the time, Mr Lewis had reached out to a colleague, Duncan Sime, for help.
Mr Sime was watch manager and then temporary station manager, retiring from the service in 2017.
Mr Sime said that when he raised what Mr Lewis had alleged with senior staff, he was told something would be done, but it never was.
"I've seen other incidents in my career involving black firefighters and females where there has been a total disregard and application of the rules that should be applied and they haven't and there's no accountability," said Mr Sime.
"There's no transparency in what's going on," he added.
In 2013, the concerns of black firefighters were echoed by the then Chief Fire Officer, Jon Hall.
In a meeting with them, where he discovered that no black firefighter had been promoted above that initial rank within the service, he suggested there was a problem.
Mr Hall told the BBC: "It just was inconceivable that this was chance and then talking to them they were clearly capable, so the only language I had ten years ago to address that and explain that, was that there was something going on within the organisation or within the institution that was preventing it."
Mr Hall added: "So the only language available to me then was that there appears to be institutional racism within the service.
"(Firstly) we raised awareness within the organisation that we had a problem, which I had limited success in, and the second one was to break the glass ceiling, push through and make sure the organisation treated these individuals fairly."
He conceded the work happened within a very short timescale and said: "I don't claim any great success for this and I wish I could have done more."
'Culture starting to improve'
A report by His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) previously found there were many incidents of bullying and harassment and the service was "inadequate" at promoting the right values for staff.
Chief Fire Officer Preece said progress was being made since the service was placed in enhanced monitoring.
"In their most recent visit, HMICFRS inspectors highlighted that our culture was starting to improve, and that staff felt their wellbeing was a greater priority.
"We are proud of the progress we are making and will remain focussed on making our fire and rescue service a place where everyone feels welcome and reflects the communities that we serve."
On Tuesday, GFRS announced that it had launched its new Workplace Charter, setting out the behaviours, ethics and values of the service.
Cabinet member apology
The announcement of an independent review follows an nindependent report that found London Fire Brigade to be "institutionally misogynist and racist" and a HMICFRS report that found "bullying, harassment and discrimination" in every fire and rescue service in England.
Earlier this year, in response to that report, the BBC can reveal that the county council cabinet member responsible for the fire service, councillor Dave Norman, said: "They are no longer throwing stones at us, they are throwing spears."
Councillor Norman has since apologised after two complaints were raised.
He said: "I had not considered the connotations of the phrase I used or how it could be interpreted, but having had it brought to my attention, I can see that it wasn't appropriate.
"I apologise for the offence it caused and will avoid using that phrase in future. I am fully behind our work to ensure the fire service is a diverse and inclusive organisation - that involves people being prepared to raise concerns when they arise and us learning from those occasions we get it wrong.
"With that in mind, I'm grateful that it was raised with me."
Independent Review
Whilst the terms of reference for the independent review are still to be decided, Mr Lewis and Mr Sime say only a truly independent and external investigation will find the truth.
"I've witnessed things happening and I think people that have stood up and said things have been told to be quiet," said Mr Sime.
"They've had their careers detrimented (sic) in my opinion.
"We need a grass roots review with transparency, with a clear idea of direction and how to move forward so none of this happens again," he added.
Mr Lewis said: "All I want is a clear and utter investigation into who is accountable.
"I will be able to turn over a leaf. To say I feel vindicated, yes now I know, whether they find in favour or whatever, I can say whatever I've done or we've done as a group will be taken seriously because no one takes it seriously."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk