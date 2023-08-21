Gloucester: Man in hospital with head injuries after assault
- Published
A man is being treated for serious head injuries after he was assaulted.
The man, in his 40s, was repeatedly punched by another man on Eastgate Street, Gloucester, shortly after 21:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
There may have also been an earlier altercation, during which the victim was kicked to the head, officers said.
The attacker was described as being a white middle-aged man, of a skinny build, receding or short hair with a short grey beard.
He was dressed in dark coloured shorts and a dark coloured top, and walked away in the direction of the leisure centre following the assault, Gloucestershire Police added.
The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Police would like to speak anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage.
