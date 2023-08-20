Tewkesbury: Redundant British Red Cross hall could be demolished
A former British Red Cross hall could be demolished to make way for a new home.
British Red Cross Society has submitted plans to Tewkesbury Borough Council to redevelop the site they own off the link road in the town.
The scheme includes demolishing the existing single storey building to build a four-bed two-storey house.
Consultants said they would replace the "unremarkable and redundant hall building" with a modern, detached home.
"The new dwelling would embody many of the sustainable design principles associated with modern housing construction; not only enhanced energy, water and building fabric thermal efficiencies but also a wide range of integral sustainable design decisions," they said.
They told Local Democracy Reporting Service, the proposals aim to provide a "high quality contemporary residential dwelling with a resonance with the local vernacular style.
Residents have been given until 25 August to comment on the proposals and borough planners are expected to consider the scheme by 28 September.
