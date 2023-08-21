Calls to rethink Cam and Dursley bus link timetable
- Published
A bus operator has been urged to rethink a new bus link that will leave rail users stranded for almost an hour.
Run by Stagecoach West, those wanting to reach Cam and Dursley railway station will now be able to catch the 65/65X from Stroud to Gloucester.
But councillor John Bloxsom said the 08:10 bus arrives two minutes after the 08:53 train to Bristol leaves, meaning commuters would be stranded.
Stagecoach West said the service will improve daily commutes for many people.
The new service comes after some services to the station were cut last year.
The 65/65X bus will run three times a day in each direction, something Mr Bloxsom described as "positive".
But he said Stagecoach West should re-think the timing of the 08:10 bus from Stroud that arrives at the station at 08:55.
"That means a 58 minute wait until the next Bristol train is due at 09:53," he said.
"There are no station facilities and an hour-long wait won't be attractive to passengers."
Councillor Wendy Thomas, who commutes to Bristol, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the timings were a "missed opportunity".
She added that those catching the 08:53 train "to avoid the crowded previous train" will "still have no choice but to drive to the station".
"Trying to squeeze in a few stops at the station at rush hour, on a bus route that is mainly to take people elsewhere, just simply isn't enough," she said.
But Stagecoach West managing director Rachel Geliamassi said that they are limited in what they can do with one bus.
"The bus that is arriving at 08:55 operates on a different service beforehand which meets the demand for a school and provides a service that is scheduled to allow school children to arrive at a suitable time in Stroud," she said.
"This journey then limits the options to get the bus to Cam and Dursley rail station any quicker to meet the 08:53 train to Bristol.
"There are two journeys prior to this which provide alternative options for those catching the 06:40 or 08:01 train which means we can dedicate the third trip to getting children to school safely, sustainably and on time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk