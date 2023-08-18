Trains between Newport and Gloucester resume after landslip works
Train services between Newport and Gloucester have resumed after a month of works to protect coastal parts of the line from landslips.
The upgrade started on 18 July, and teams have been working round the clock for the past three weeks to get them finished.
Extreme weather in recent years has meant the line has been plagued by landslips, Network Rail said.
Five major incidents were recorded between 2020 and 2021.
The £25m project involved removing 30,000 tonnes of material from the cliff face with 27,000 square metres of mesh installed to protect the track from debris.
