New Stagecoach bus timetable to start in Gloucestershire
A new bus timetable is being introduced in Gloucestershire in a bid to help improve punctuality.
Stagecoach is introducing a number of changes to its timetables in Cheltenham and Stroud from Sunday.
The number 94 late night service from Cheltenham to Gloucester will also make a return.
Managing director of Stagecoach West, Rachel Geliamassi, said the changes followed a review of services to better reflect journey times.
Ms Geliamassi said the operator could now "get back to the good stuff", having recruited more drivers and offering more frequent services than a couple of years ago.
In Cheltenham, routes A, N, W, 66/166 and 94 will be altered.
In Stroud, services 62, 63, 64, 65, 66/166, 67/67A, 69, and 165 will change.
Stagecoach said the changes in Stroud would help ensure school services provided a better service.
Passengers will see more buses on the roads and have more options on how to reliably get home after a night out, it added.