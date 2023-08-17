Gloucester: Cannabis grows found during police raid
Two men have been arrested after suspected cannabis grows were discovered in a city.
Officers from Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing and Vanguard teams executed warrants on Southgate Street and India Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the manufacture of a class B drug and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.
Both men remain in police custody.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said they found that the entire first floor of a building on Southgate Street had been turned into a grow consisting of about 200 plants.
On India Road, about 50 plants were discovered.
Sgt Tom Francis from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who made contact with us and provided information about these two cannabis grows.
"The intelligence that was submitted played a huge part in allowing us to execute these warrants and arrest those who thought they could grow drugs without being caught.
"This type of activity impacts our communities and it won't be tolerated so I'm asking anyone else who has concerns about drugs and dealing in their area to let us know so that we can take the appropriate action."
