Man arrested in Cheltenham after hammer-wielding robberies
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with two shop robberies where the suspect wielded a hammer.
The first happened in a shop on Hester's Way Road in Cheltenham at about 06:15 BST on Tuesday where a man smashed the till and took a quantity of money.
The other happened on Winchcombe Street shortly after 13:00 on Tuesday where cabinets were smashed and items stolen.
An 18-year-old man was arrested earlier and is in custody.
The suspect had fled in a van which mounted the pavement and narrowly missed a number of people as it drove off, Gloucestershire Police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Send your story ideas to bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.