Ross-on-Wye man gets suspended prison sentence after crashing into horse
- Published
A 24-year-old man who crashed into a horse and its rider was sentenced to a suspended 13-month prison term.
Alex Cole, from Ross-on-Wye, crashed into the horse, breaking its pelvis and leaving the animal so badly injured that it had to be put down.
Mr Cole then set his vehicle on fire after falsely reporting his van had been stolen, to destroy the evidence.
He pleaded guilty to driving carelessly on 7 March 2022 and to perverting the course of justice.
The mother of the 19-year-old horse rider explained at Gloucester Crown Court that her daughter suffered a fracture in her spine, which has forced her to give up her equestrian career.
She also said the collision has caused mental-health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and panic attacks.
The victim said in a statement: "Emotionally I have been all over the place. Since the loss of my beloved Chunk, I have had days where I am in tears.
"Some days I am so angry I don't know why or what to do.
"This isn't normal for me as I normally have a happy, positive outlook on life.
"I can't help but think my normal life will never come back, as Chunk was a huge part in my life and was the source of my happiness."
Prosecutor Lucy Taylor said: "The young rider had left the stables near Newent at around 16:00 BST that day and set off up the hill towards Cliffords Mesne.
"But it wasn't long before she heard a van revving its engine and travelling at speed. It appeared to drive into the back of the horse without making any effort to brake."
She said that the rider was thrown from the horse into a hedge but the van did not stop.
"The horse bolted but after a short time it returned to find its rider, leaving a trail of blood," said Ms Taylor.
"It was subsequently learnt that Cole drove to nearby Judge's Lane and set fire to the van having sprayed diesel throughout the inside."
Cole then walked two miles home to Ross-on-Wye where he phoned the police at 18:20 BST, reporting that his van had been stolen, the court heard.
Terrified and remorseful
Patrick Kelly said: "It was a naïve reaction. He claims the van was stuck in third gear and he had momentarily been blinded by the sun.
"It was his stupidity. However he did go to the police and corrected the situation a week later. He went to the police before they came looking for him."
Mr Cole told the judge: "I am terrified and feel very remorseful. I used to own my own horse and I panicked at the time. I never had an accident before. I feel absolutely awful about the horse having to be put down."
Mr Cole pleaded guilty to driving carelessly and to perverting the course of justice.
In sentencing Mr Cole to a 13-month prison term suspended for 18 months, Judge Ian Lawrie told him: "You are allowed one judicial mistake in your life and this is yours.
"It is likely the pain and emotional effect on the rider will be significant and indefinite.
"You should have stopped to help the injured. But you were a coward and drove off.
"However I am indebted to those who have written to the court on your behalf, which shows a better side to you. It seems when you put your mind to it, you are a caring individual."
The judge also ordered that Mr Cole complete 250 hours of unpaid work, pay court costs of £1,500, a £160 mandatory surcharge and that he receive six points on his driving licence.
