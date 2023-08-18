Berkeley and Sharpness action group speaks out against development
An action group has criticised plans to build a 2,750-house "garden village" with a railway station and schools by 2040.
Sharpness Development LLP is hoping to build near Sanigar Lane in Berkeley.
The developer is waiting to hear the outcome of an environmental assessment from Stroud District Council.
Berkeley and Sharpness Residents' Action Group (BaSRAG) says the site is so remote that people living there will have no choice but to travel by car.
The group, which was formed to represent local people opposing the developer's plans, says it is concerned over the lack of infrastructure needed to support the new housing.
Sharpness Development LLP says an old railway station could be restored and new primary and secondary schools built alongside the development, but BaSRAG says they will not be built until 2033 and 2040, respectively.
A report by rail experts was commissioned by Gloucestershire County Council to assess the viability of the plan.
In March, Gloucestershire County Council commissioned SLC Rail to review the additional evidence on transport, submitted by the promoters of Sharpness Vale to the Stroud Local Plan examination.
According to BaSRAG, the council's conclusions were "damning", suggesting there was very little evidence to suggest the development would fit into the existing network, anticipated passenger numbers were "wildly optimistic" and the capital and operational costs were "hypothetical".
BaSRAG said previous proposals to build on the same land since the early 1990s, but each plan has been deemed unsuitable by planners.
The proposed development site is located on the banks of the Severn Estuary, which is recognised as a wetlands site of international importance, designated as a Ramsar site, as well as a site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
BaSRAG said that some projections showed part of the site is "likely to suffer regular flooding" by 2050.
"Previous attempts to bring new employment to the area have also been unsuccessful, mainly due to the town's remoteness from the major road network," the group added.
"With the railway restoration so far away, commuters will have no choice but to continue using their cars for transportation.
"There are laudable aspirations in these proposals claiming to help tackle the climate emergency.
"Unfortunately, the glossy marketing material describing a new town in such a remote location with no viable or sustainable proposals for public transport would simply add to that climate emergency by sending out a new generation of commuters to sit in traffic jams to get to work," BaSRAG added.
Stroud District Council said it is unable to comment on the screening opinion for the Environmental Impact Assessment before the council assesses the application.
'Getting people out of cars'
A spokesperson for Sharpness Development LLP said: "Sharpness Vale is an opportunity to build a carbon-neutral community which connects with industry, infrastructure, and homes already in the Berkeley Vale area.
"Our private investment in infrastructure worth hundreds of millions of pounds will create new schools, shops, community spaces, affordable housing and leisure facilities.
"A crucial part of our plans is getting people out of their cars. A new transport system enabled by walking and cycling routes, local buses, and e-scooters will move people around Sharpness quickly and conveniently.
"For longer-distance trips, our plans include a new rail station using the existing trainline will take passengers from Sharpness to Gloucester Station, with connections to Cheltenham, London, and beyond."
