Police hunt hammer-wielding robber in Cheltenham
Police are searching for a man carrying a hammer who robbed a shop and threatened staff.
The incident was reported in Winchcombe Street, Cheltenham, just after 13:00 BST.
The man reportedly smashed cabinets, stole items and threatened staff before he fled in a vehicle, Gloucestershire Police said.
No injuries have been reported. The search is being supported by the National Police Air Service.
