Berry Hill: Men charged with attempted murder after stabbing
- Published
Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing.
The charges relate to an incident which happened in Berry Hill near Coleford on 9 August at about 16:20 BST.
George Gasby, 25, of no fixed address, and Leigh Papps, 34, of Greenfield Road in Joy's Green, Lydbrook, have both been charged with attempted murder and have been remanded in custody.
They are due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 15 September.
Two other people, who had been arrested in connection with the incident, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, were later released on police bail.
A man aged in his 20s remains in hospital in a stable condition.
