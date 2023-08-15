Gloucestershire safety group launches designated driver badge
Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership Group (GRSP) are trialling badges that identify someone as a designated driver.
It is hoped the scheme will stop them being tempted by alcoholic drinks.
Badges can be collected from Gloucestershire Constabulary and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
They are also available at the constabulary's neighbour engagement vehicles.
Data shows an increase in the number of causalities resulting from accidents in Gloucestershire involving alcohol, although Gloucestershire County Council say this may partly be due to increased testing.
Last year there were 112 accidents involving drink, 42 of which resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.
It compares to 56 accidents involving alcohol in 2017, 24 of which resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.
In the same year, five per cent of casualties from all accidents resulted from drink-related collisions.
Cllr Dave Norman, chair of the GRSP, said: "Often drivers have good intentions, but they can be tempted when offered drinks by friends. This can be hard to resist, but it's very easy to go over the limit.
"If you're the designated driver it's much better not to drink at all."
