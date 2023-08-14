Teenage girl assaulted in Cheltenham park
- Published
A 13-year-old girl was assaulted by another teenager last week, police said.
It was reported that the victim was assaulted at Pittville Park in Cheltenham on 11 August, sustaining a lump on her head and bruising.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The victim and her family had been walking along the footpath between 16:50 and 17:20 BST, when a group of teenagers began shouting abuse at them.
As the victim went to turn away, one of the group ran up and grabbed her hair, pulling her to the ground.
This teenage girl reportedly went on to kick the victim by her ankles and hold her by the throat, before punching and kicking her multiple times in the face and head.
Several members of the public saw what happened and attempted to intervene, but the group ran off.
It is believed they were headed in the direction of the leisure centre.
The offender was described as being white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and was believed to be 16 or 17-years-old.
She had dark brown hair tied in a ponytail and was wearing denim shorts with a pink long sleeved top which had puffy sleeves.
Officers would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information which they believe to be relevant.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk