Tewkesbury teacher stabbing: Trial date set for accused teen
- Published
A teenager accused of stabbing a teacher in a school corridor will face trial next month, a court heard.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has denied section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to teacher Jamie Sansom.
A two-day trial is scheduled for Bristol Youth Court on 4 September.
The boy, who has been remanded into secure accommodation, has also been charged with possessing a bladed article without authority.
Maths teacher Mr Sansom suffered a single stab wound at Tewkesbury Academy in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on 10 July.
Mr Sansom was discharged from hospital on the same day of the alleged attack and said he was "recovering well".
