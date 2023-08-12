Gloucestershire charity founder runs marathon
- Published
The founder of a charity which works to reduce knife-related crime has run a marathon - a week after a man was fatally stabbed in Gloucester.
Delroy Ellis was raising funds for Increase The Peace, a charity he set up in 2008.
It ended at the city's parkrun in Gloucester Park, close to where last Sunday's murder happened.
"My message is that we need to come together as a community in the city," said Mr Ellis.
"By bringing awareness to Gloucester and letting people understand the vital work that we do, hopefully it will make an impact and we can get the sponsors that we need to continue the work that we do in the city."
The marathon started in Cheltenham and the last 13.2 miles were completed around Gloucester park, where Mr Ellis invited members of the public to join in.
'Positive role models'
Founded over 10 years ago, Increase the Peace works with children and young people across the country, providing support around knife crime, gangs, offending behaviour and helping social, emotional and behavioural development.
Mr Ellis hopes to raise £2,000 which will be used to deliver 15 workshops in primary and secondary schools.
"We've got a large amount of disenfranchised young people. It's not that they're not educated, they just need the right positive role models and interventions.
"It's important to educate young people about knife crime and the effect it has on the wider community.
"But also, that carrying knives does not get you respect and that actually, you may end up in prison. So just think of that before you pick up a knife."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk