Amateur historian Jon Eeles chosen as Barton mock mayor
An amateur historian has been chosen as the mock mayor of a village.
Jon Eeles, 54, has been appointed to the "fun" and non-political role in Barton until 2024.
He was chosen for his passion for Barton and the dedication and contribution he has made to the community.
"I feel honoured to have been chosen as mock mayor and I will do my best to keep this unique tradition going," said Mr Eeles.
The history lover has spent years studying the English Civil War, particularly the Siege of Gloucester in 1643.
He regularly offers free guided tours around the city, showcasing the important sites and providing insight into what happened throughout the weeks when the city's Parliamentarian stronghold stood against King Charles I and his army.
"There's no doubt it has become something of an obsession with me," Mr Eeles said.
"I am not an official civic guide and I am not paid to present these tours. I simply ask for a donation to The Folk, to help keep that wonderful museum going.
"Despite what some people say, our city has a place in history that is worth celebrating," he added.
Gloucester town crier, Alan Myatt, said: "Jon is a great character, a truly local man with a passion for all that is good about Gloucester. He will make an outstanding mayor."
Unique tradition
The origins of the mock mayor role lie in the Restoration of the Monarchy in 1660.
After the Parliamentarians stood against his father, Charles II reduced Gloucester's boundaries, leaving Barton and Tredworth outside the city without a mayor.
Instead, residents decided to choose their own mayor.
A mock mayor parade will be held on 2 September at 11:00 BST.
