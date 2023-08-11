Delays on A417 in Birdlip after van fire on Air Balloon roundabout
- Published
Road closures are in place on the A417 southbound in Birdlip after a van fire.
The blaze, which started shortly after 12:00 BST, has been extinguished but there is damage to the road. No one was injured in the incident.
Gloucestershire Police are urging drivers to avoid the A436 and A417 Air Balloon roundabout while repairs and investigations are carried out.
National Highways are due to attend and long delays are expected.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk