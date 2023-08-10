Man charged with murder following Gloucester stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Gloucester.
Kidane Gebrehiwot, who was in his 50s, was fatally stabbed on Arthur Street, in the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday. He later died in hospital.
Samwen Muiruri, 31, of Trier Way, Gloucester, has been charged with his murder and possession of a knife in a public place, police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
