Light aircraft crashes on A40 near Cheltenham

A plane on the busy roadCharlotte Louise Jeffrey's
A light aircraft has made a forced landing on the A40 in Gloucestershire
By Emma Elgee
BBC News

A light aircraft has made a forced landing on a main commuter road in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services are at the scene on the A40 Golden Valley close to the village of Churchdown, near Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed they are in attendance at the incident and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

It is believed no one was injured and no cars were hit as the plane landed on the central crash barrier at around 18:15 BST.

It is understood people got out of the aircraft and made it to safety.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Darren

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

National Highways South West said the road is closed between the A417 and junction 11 of the M5, after an "aviation incident".

Congestion in the area is building and delays are to be expected, it added.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post 2 by Tom Wade

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics