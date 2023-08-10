Light aircraft crashes on A40 near Cheltenham
A light aircraft has made a forced landing on a main commuter road in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services are at the scene on the A40 Golden Valley close to the village of Churchdown, near Cheltenham.
Gloucestershire Police confirmed they are in attendance at the incident and have asked drivers to avoid the area.
It is believed no one was injured and no cars were hit as the plane landed on the central crash barrier at around 18:15 BST.
It is understood people got out of the aircraft and made it to safety.
National Highways South West said the road is closed between the A417 and junction 11 of the M5, after an "aviation incident".
Congestion in the area is building and delays are to be expected, it added.
