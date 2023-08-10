Light aircraft makes emergency landing on A40 near Cheltenham
A light aircraft has made a forced landing on a main commuter road in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services are at the scene on the A40 Golden Valley close to the village of Churchdown, near Cheltenham.
Gloucestershire Police are in attendance and confirmed the plane came down shortly before 18:00 BST.
They said: "No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved."
The plane, which landed on the central reservation, has been moved to a layby and it is understood the road will reopen this evening.
Police added: "We were called shortly before 18:00 BST with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.
"Police remain at the scene at this time."
It is understood people got out of the aircraft and made it to safety.
National Highways South West said the road is closed between the A417 and junction 11 of the M5, after an "aviation incident".
Traffic is being diverted to local routes, it added
