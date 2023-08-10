Forest of Dean stabbing: Two more arrests after man injured
Two further arrests have been made by police after a man was stabbed in a village in the Forest of Dean.
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Berry Hill near Coleford on Wednesday and is in a critical but stable condition.
Police have arrested a woman in her 20s on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a man in his 30s on suspicion of attempted murder.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday.
Scene guards and road closures on Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road remain in place as police continue to search the area.
Chief Inspector Emma MacDonald, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "We are aware of online speculation about the incident are being shared on social media.
"We would like to remind everyone that this is a live investigation and ask that you refrain from putting details on to Facebook and other platforms, as it could impact the case."
