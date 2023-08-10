McDonald's supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting trainee
- Published
A McDonald's supervisor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a trainee.
Geary Tolontino Fernandes, 34, of Warneford Close in Toothill, Swindon, was tried at Swindon Magistrates' Court.
He sexually assaulted the victim in an area near the restaurant's freezer in December 2022, later claiming the contact had not been deliberate.
Fernandes is due to be sentenced on 28 September.
He claimed that the contact was accidental, but the judge dismissed this after powerful testimony from the trainee.
'Remarkable bravery'
Local Crime Investigator Tina Willison said: "I want to commend the victim for coming forward and speaking to us about this incident - and for then speaking about it in court.
"She has shown remarkable bravery and I'm pleased it has resulted in a guilty verdict for Fernandes today.
"Fernandes clearly took advantage of his position as supervisor of the branch, abusing his position of trust by preying on a new member of staff."
Ms Willison said that victims of sexual assault will always be listened to.
