Gloucester: Victim of fatal stabbing named
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Gloucester over the weekend has been named.
Kidane Gebrehiwot, in his 50s, was found seriously injured in Arthur Street in the early hours of Sunday and later died in hospital.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.
Investigators were given an additional 36 hours to question him by a judge on Wednesday morning.
The extra time expires on Thursday evening.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing a distinctive red jacket in the city centre area on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
He is described as being black, about 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall, while his jacket had a red body and long white sleeves.
Detectives would also like to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage from the city centre between 00:30 and 01:30 BST on Sunday.
